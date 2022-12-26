Dr (Prof) M R Attri from GMC Srinagar awarded

Srinagar: Dr (Prof) M R Attri from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar was awarded first prize in best faculty paper at the 82nd annual conference of the Association of Surgeons of India held in Mumbai.

He was awarded for the faculty paper titled Laparoscopic Hepatico- Jejunostomy for benign Biliary Disorders.

From GMC Srinagar, Dr Neha Sharma student of Prof Iqbal Saleem won third prize in Free Paper presentation, Dr Safoora Wani student of Prof Iqbal Saleem won first prize in Free Paper Category , and Dr Safoora Wani student of Dr Mushtaq A Mir, won second Prize in E- Poster category Dr Yaser Hussain Wani, Dr Ab Wahid, Dr C Palanivelu were also awarded.