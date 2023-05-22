Dr Tabasum gets additional charge of Director Family Welfare, Dr Rajeev DHS Jammu

Jammu, May 22: Health and Medical Education (HME) Department Monday assigned the in-charge Deputy Director AIDS Control Society, J&K Dr Tabasum Jabeen additional charge of the post of Director Family Welfare, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and Immunisation, J&K.
Similarly, in-charge Deputy Director Health Services (Headquarter), Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma has been given the additional charge of the post of Director Health Services (DHS), Jammu.
“In the interest of administration and patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that these doctors shall look after the charge of these posts in addition to their own duties till further orders,” read an order issued by the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.
“This arrangement in respect of the doctors is purely on a temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petitions, if any, pending before the Courts of law and shall not confer any right upon the officers to claim preferential treatment at the time of regularization or placement or promotions which shall be made strictly in accordance with the rules,” the order further read.