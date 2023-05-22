Dr Tabasum gets additional charge of Director Family Welfare, Dr Rajeev DHS Jammu

Similarly, in-charge Deputy Director Health Services (Headquarter), Jammu Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma has been given the additional charge of the post of Director Health Services (DHS), Jammu.

“In the interest of administration and patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that these doctors shall look after the charge of these posts in addition to their own duties till further orders,” read an order issued by the Secretary Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.