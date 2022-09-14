Easy to use, more effective and cheap, nasal Covid vaccines can be game changer: scientists

"Oral polio vaccine is the case in point. Only because needle syringes are avoided, the fear in people's mind also can be less," Bal told PTI.

"However, how uniformly the predetermined volume of the vaccine can be given and whether optimal amount of virus will trigger immune response are some of the variables to be kept in mind," she added.

Another plus point for a nasal vaccine is the cost factor. Though the pricing for Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is still unclear, it will be considerably cheaper than the injectable ones.

The nasal delivery system was designed and developed to be cost-effective, a feature that is especially important in low- and middle-income countries, and the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator, scientists said.

Receiving the vaccine requires only a brief inhalation, a major advantage for the many people who prefer to avoid needles, according to researchers at the Washington University, which developed the vaccine technology on which BBV154 is based.

Importantly, they said, the design of the vaccine makes it relatively quick and easy to update when new variants emerge -- simply by switching out the current spike protein with one from a new variant.

In a study published in July, the researchers also noted that intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 will be critical to protect people against the emerging variants of concern.

The nasal vaccine provides a mucosal antigen boost to the pre-existing immune cells that direct immune response, resulting in higher immunity, they explained.

Rath cautioned that the possible emergence of yet another virus variant that can efficiently avoid the current immune responses could well change everything.

"There is yet no evidence indicating that such mucosal vaccines will have any unique utility specifically against new SARS-CoV-2 variants," he said.

However, Rath noted that if such vaccines reduce infection, rather than reducing illness severity, they will be helpful in maintaining control over rates of virus transmission.

Four mucosal vaccines for COVID-19 in the world have been approved so far, including one each in Iran and Russia, according to Airfinity, a London-based health-analytics company.

Over 100 mucosal vaccines against the disease are in development worldwide, and about 20 have reached human clinical trials, it said.

In principle, according to Bal, highly immunogenic nasal vaccines can significantly decrease the efficacy of transmission.

"Our reluctance to use masks can be partly compensated by a very effective nasal vaccine. Based on the data... if this is really the case, then nasal vaccines would be useful as boosters as well," Bal said.

She said India's nasal vaccine has been given permission as a primary vaccine and not as a booster. That means its utility with the present approval is very very limited in India.

"However, globally, especially in many other lower and middle income countries (LMICs) there is still very poor vaccine coverage and this vaccine might find a place in such countries," Bal added.

India logged 5,108 new coronavirus infections, up from Tuesday's 4,369 cases, which was the lowest in over three months, according to Union Home Ministry data on Wednesday. However, the threat of another variant is ever present.