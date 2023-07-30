Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

New York: Daily strawberry consumption was linked to improved cognitive function, lower blood pressure and higher antioxidant capacity, according to a small study.

The study builds on previous research demonstrating the cardiovascular, metabolic and cognitive health benefits of strawberries.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial was conducted in 35 healthy men and women, aged 66 to 78. The participants consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder, equivalent to two servings of strawberries daily, or a control powder for eight weeks each.

Following strawberry consumption, cognitive processing speed increased by 5.2 per cent, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3.6 per cent and total antioxidant capacity significantly increased by 10.2 per cent.