Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

New York: Daily strawberry consumption was linked to improved cognitive function, lower blood pressure and higher antioxidant capacity, according to a small study.
The study builds on previous research demonstrating the cardiovascular, metabolic and cognitive health benefits of strawberries.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial was conducted in 35 healthy men and women, aged 66 to 78. The participants consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder, equivalent to two servings of strawberries daily, or a control powder for eight weeks each.
Following strawberry consumption, cognitive processing speed increased by 5.2 per cent, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3.6 per cent and total antioxidant capacity significantly increased by 10.2 per cent.
Waist circumference decreased by 1.1 per cent during both the control and intervention arms of the trial. While consuming the control powder, participants experienced increased serum triglycerides.
“This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension,” said Shirin Hooshmand, professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University.
“We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”