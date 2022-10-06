EFFECTIVE ASSISTANCE | Government sets up 20 dialysis centres under PM-NDP

Srinagar: The government has established 20 dialysis centres across all of Jammu and Kashmir to promote the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP).
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that on the National Dialysis Day in Delhi, J&K was the only union territory that had got an appreciation for the successful implementation of the PM-NDP of the National Health Mission.
“In every district, hundreds of sessions are held every day at the dedicated centres. We have a good response from the people. We will definitely improve the technology and promote peritoneal dialysis as well," he said.
Commenting on the improvement of overall health infrastructure, Dr Mushtaq said, "Whenever we will feel the need for more manpower and machinery for providing satisfactory health services, we will improve it.”
According to health officials, at least five to eight dialysis machines have been installed in each of the dialysis centres in all 20 districts.
Over 125 machines have been installed in J&K.
A total of 62 dialysis machines were provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, 40 by the World Bank and 22 procured under the National Health Mission in J&K. "Thousands of dialysis sessions have been conducted so far," an official said.
A few months back, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, chairing a meeting through video conference with all states and union territories, advised extensive use of the PM-NDP portal to record details of all beneficiaries availing free dialysis services under the programme.
At the meeting, the progress under the National Health Mission (NHM), Emergency COVID Response Package (ECRP)-II, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and 15th Finance Commission grants was also reviewed, the health ministry said in a statement.
It also discussed ways to expand the National Dialysis Programme across the country.
To prevent duplication and ensure transparency, efficiency, and interoperability under the PM-NDP, states were asked to ensure registration using a 14-digit unique ABHA ID.
Highlighting the government’s various initiatives to ensure affordable, accessible, and equitable public healthcare services, states, and union territories were informed about the status of the programmes and disbursal of funds under the NHM, various projects under the ECRP-II package, and PM-ABHIM.