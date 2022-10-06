EFFECTIVE ASSISTANCE | Government sets up 20 dialysis centres under PM-NDP

Srinagar: The government has established 20 dialysis centres across all of Jammu and Kashmir to promote the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PM-NDP).

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that on the National Dialysis Day in Delhi, J&K was the only union territory that had got an appreciation for the successful implementation of the PM-NDP of the National Health Mission.

“In every district, hundreds of sessions are held every day at the dedicated centres. We have a good response from the people. We will definitely improve the technology and promote peritoneal dialysis as well," he said.