EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF NPSIF | Principals of GMCs Srinagar, Jammu nominated as nodal officers

Srinagar: For effective implementation of National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (NPSIF), government has nominated Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu and Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar as UT level Nodal Officers for their respective divisions.

Besides, Government Medical College, Jammu and the Government Medical College, Srinagar have been dedicated as the Centre of Excellence’ for effective implementation of NPSIF in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (2018-2025) positions patient safety as a fundamental element of healthcare. NPSIF is intended to be adopted by both public and private sectors to address the various issues arising while providing qualitative healthcare services.