EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF NPSIF | Principals of GMCs Srinagar, Jammu nominated as nodal officers

Srinagar: For effective implementation of National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (NPSIF), government has nominated Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu and Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar as UT level Nodal Officers for their respective divisions.
Besides, Government Medical College, Jammu and the Government Medical College, Srinagar have been dedicated as the Centre of Excellence’ for effective implementation of NPSIF in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (2018-2025) positions patient safety as a fundamental element of healthcare. NPSIF is intended to be adopted by both public and private sectors to address the various issues arising while providing qualitative healthcare services.
“The Nodal Officers, so nominated, shall be responsible for reporting and monitoring the patient safety data of their respective divisions of UT of J&K. The Centres of Excellence established in the Medical Colleges shall be used for capacity building of the Implementing Agencies/Hospitals/Institutes and for dissemination of best practices for replication,” reads an official order.
The goal of the NPSIF is to improve patient safety at all levels of health care across all modalities of health care provision, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow up within the overall context of improving quality of care and progressing towards UHC (Universal Health Coverage) in the coming decade.
The main objective of the NPSIF is to improve structural systems to support quality and efficiency of healthcare and place patient safety at the core at national, subnational and healthcare facility levels.
Secondly, to ensure a competent and capable workforce that is aware and sensitive to patient safety and to prevent and control health-care associated infections. NPSIF another objective is to implement global patient safety campaigns and strengthen Patient Safety across all programmes.
NPSIF deals with safe surgical care and safe childbirth, Injection safety, Blood safety, Medication safety, Medical device safety, Safe organ, tissue and cell transportation and donation, bio-medical waste management, prevention of healthcare associated infections and much more and patient safety research.