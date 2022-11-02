Efforts underway to bring GMC Rajouri in top-3 GMCs of J&K

Rajouri, Nov 2: Terming necessary improvements in emergency services as well as critical care section as first priority, Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri, Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, said that efforts have been started to bring this medical college in the list of top three colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr. Amarjeet, who was recently given additional charge of the post of Principal GMC Rajouri besides his own assignment in GMC Jammu’s Biochemistry Department, said that GMC Rajouri is a vital health institution as it caters to healthcare needs of Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as of parts of Reasi district.
“Jammu and Kashmir Government and especially Administrative Secretary Health wants to bring about all possible improvement and changes in the institute and I have been assigned the task to do everything possible to fill the gaps,” said Dr. Amarjeet Singh who said that efforts are on to bring GMC Rajouri in the list of top three best performing medical colleges of J&K.
He said, “Emergency and Critical Care sections in Associated Hospital of GMC are first priority in these efforts and all possible efforts are being chalked out to bring necessary improvement in both emergency and critical care.”
After this, other sections like diagnostic block, blood bank, IPD, OPD will be taken on priority and no stone will be left unturned in bringing improvement in the system, Dr Amarjeet Singh said.
While hailing the dedicated work of staff of the hospital, he said that the main problem is shortage of manpower even after an adequate number of posts has been sanctioned for this institution in Rajouri.
“Government has sanctioned adequate and a large number of posts for GMC Rajouri but there is shortage as either people don’t prefer to come to this institution which is bit far from big city or those who join the institution leave the job after their selection in other institutions like GMC Jammu or AIIMS,” Principal GMC, Dr. Amarjeet Singh Bhatia said.
He added that all possible efforts will be made to motivate people to join their services on vacant posts of college so that manpower shortage is brought to an end.
“We want to give every possible facility to the patient in this institute and we are also planning to install monitor with every bed but this all will take some time and requires cooperation of civil society as well as all stakeholders of society,” said Dr. Amarjeet.
“I appeal to every single citizen of Rajouri and all stakeholders of society to co-operate with us to enable us to bring about constructive changes,” said Dr. Amarjeet.