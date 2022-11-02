Efforts underway to bring GMC Rajouri in top-3 GMCs of J&K

Dr. Amarjeet, who was recently given additional charge of the post of Principal GMC Rajouri besides his own assignment in GMC Jammu’s Biochemistry Department, said that GMC Rajouri is a vital health institution as it caters to healthcare needs of Rajouri and Poonch districts as well as of parts of Reasi district.

“Jammu and Kashmir Government and especially Administrative Secretary Health wants to bring about all possible improvement and changes in the institute and I have been assigned the task to do everything possible to fill the gaps,” said Dr. Amarjeet Singh who said that efforts are on to bring GMC Rajouri in the list of top three best performing medical colleges of J&K.