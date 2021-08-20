Endoscope at GMC Baramulla not functioning, patients suffer

As per the locals the endoscope at GMC Baramulla developed a snag a few months back but the authorities failed to rectify the fault.

As a result, scores of poor patients are subjected to inconvenience.

The locals said that the lack of endoscopy facility at the institution shows that the institution was not meeting the expectations of the local population.

“The institution’s failure to rectify the fault despite passage of so many months shows its seriousness of serving the poor patients,” said Bilal Ahmad, a local.

Irshad Ahmad, a patient from Kandi Baramulla, said that he was recently advised by the doctors to undergo an endoscopy after he experienced repeated pain in stomach besides digestion issues.

“The endoscopy procedure could not be carried out at GMC Baramulla as the endoscope was defunct. I was forced to perform the test in private,” he said.

Some of the patients complained that the endoscope was not deliberately being repaired to benefit the private practitioners who had kept the facility available at their clinics.

“If an institution like GMC will not take an initiative to rectify the device then the poor patients would find themselves at the receiving end. The other reason of not rectifying the fault in the endoscope could be to benefit the doctors involved in private practice,” said Muhammad Ibrahim of Baramulla old town.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla Associate Hospital, Dr Javed Iqbal said he had taken the issue to the higher authorities and efforts were on to rectify the fault.

“We have taken the issue of the snag in the endoscope with the installing agency. They have already examined the device. I hope they will rectify the fault in a few days,” he said.