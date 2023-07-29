Endoscopic (stitch-less) spine surgery gives new life to GMC staff member

It added that gradually due to severe backache and leg pain his walk become stooped in nature. Initially Zahoor had met many city doctors and neuro surgeons and after seeing his MRI lumber spine scan, he was advised for Microscopic Lumber Spine Surgery under general anaesthesia.” Zahoor got scared with surgery and general anaesthesia. He searched for best treatment and found Spine Masters Unit Jalandhar headed by Dr Trivedi (Neuro Surgeon), a senior Endoscopic Spine Surgeon, who is pioneer in North India in Endoscopic Spine Surgery and mainly doing awake spine surgery under local anaesthesia with a very small incision of seven millimeter. “Mostly total procedure time is only 20-30 minutes. Zahoor went for Endoscopic Spine Surgery, his surgery took only 20 minutes, during surgery he remain awake and kept talking to Dr Trivedi. Just after surgery his left leg pain and backache gone and first time after more than three months he walked straight with only a bandaid dressing. Endoscopic (Stitch-less) Spine surgery is a game changer in Spine Surgery, as a awake surgery and Restoring smile and changing life of such patients,”the press release said.