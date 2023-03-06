Erratic sleep pattern may raise your risk of heart attack: Study

New York: Losing sleep anytime can be a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, finds a study that stressed on the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep pattern.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, shows that falling asleep at different times or sleeping an inconsistent number of hours each night, even variations of more than two hours a night within the same week, were tied to developing hardened arteries, known as atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is the cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries, causing obstruction of blood flow.