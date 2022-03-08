Even mild Covid infection can cause brain shrinkage: Study

The research, published in the journal Nature on Monday, looked at changes to the brain on average 4.5 months after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Using data from 785 participants in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database and research resource, the researchers found tissue damage and greater shrinkage in brain areas related to smell.

This new insight into the damaging effects of COVID-19 will contribute to the overall understanding of how the disease spreads through the central nervous system, the researchers said.

Whether these effects persist in the long term, or are partially reversed, requires further investigation, they said.

Previous studies have shown that COVID-19 may cause brain-related abnormalities, but most studies have focused on hospitalised patients with severe disease, and have been limited to post-infection data.

The researchers noted that the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain in milder cases were unknown until now, and investigating these cases could reveal possible mechanisms that contribute to brain disease or damage.