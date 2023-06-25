Exercise can lead to strokes in those who have blocked arteries: Study

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur found that an elevated heart rate can induce a stroke in patients with highly blocked carotid arteries. Contrastingly, for healthy patients and those with only slightly blocked arteries, exercise is beneficial for maintaining healthy blood-flow”>blood flow. Carotid arteries supply blood flow to facial tissues and the brain and are located on both sides of the neck. When fat, cholesterol, and other particles build up the inner carotid walls, they form a plaque that narrows the artery.

The narrowing is called stenosis, and while it can be tough to detect the early stages of plaque accumulation, stenosis is dangerous because it limits blood-flow”>blood flow to the brain. Without the necessary blood, the brain lacks oxygen, and the patient experiences a stroke.