Experts sound alarm bells over rising use of skin creams with steroids

"Steroids are immunosuppressant drug that reduce the body's immunity levels. The drug is being prescribed by the doctors if one is suffering from skin inflammation and other related issues like irritation. Steroids are used to reduce the skin inflammation and irritation for sometimes to relieve the patients but this is not the permanent treatment," said Dr Manish Jhangra, Dermatologist at RML hospital.



"But, we also have to stop the use of steroids slowly and at the earliest. If we stop the steroids suddenly, there are chances that inflammation may develop again with many folds. That's why, the use of steroids needs serious attention and carefulness," he said.



Steroids are being used in the skin in two forms - oral and topical. Topical corticosteroids are a type of steroid medicine applied directly to the skin to reduce inflammation and irritation. But the concern is that these steroids are sold over the counter freely which is the main concern. As many steroids containing creams have mixture of different constituents like anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and also the steroids.