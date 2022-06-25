Explained: What's driving Covid surge in India

According to the Union Health Ministry data update on Friday, India recorded 17,336 new Covid-19 infections and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 88,284.



With 1,934 cases, infection numbers in national capital Delhi doubled in the last 24 hours. In Karnataka, 858 fresh cases and one death occurred on Thursday. Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 5,218, with daily cases jumping by 60 per cent compared to the previous day.



States like Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Gujarat are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily.



"The cases are rising because of Omicron and its sub-variants as there are several sub-lineages of the circulating virus. The most circulating subvariant at the moment are of BA.2, and there are a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5. Though they are just the sub-variants, they also have their sub-lineages," Dr. Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare Dwarka, told IANS.



"It is important to know that those who are vaccinated are not 100 per cent protected against the virus as our immunity begins to wane after six months... vaccinated people also have the probability of getting re-infected," he added.



Budhraja said the mass vaccination is protecting people against developing any severe complications - the reason why most people are only suffering from upper respiratory symptoms, not lower respiratory symptoms like Covid pneumonia, and hospitalisation is also low at the moment.