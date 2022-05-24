EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

Officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the rare disease appears to be spreading among people who didn't travel to Africa, where monkeypox is endemic. They stress, however, that the risk to the general population is low.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a pox-like disease in research monkeys thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

WHAT CAUSED THIS LATEST OUTBREAK?

Health officials are still investigating, but a top adviser to the World Health Organization said this week that the leading theory is that monkeypox was likely spread after sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

Dr. David Heymann, who chairs WHO's expert advisory group on infectious hazards, said monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with someone already infected with the disease, and that "it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission.

Authorities in countries including Britain, Spain, Germany and Portugal say most of the known cases in Europe have been among men who have sex with men, but experts emphasise that anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets.

Scientists say it will be difficult to determine whether the spread is being driven by sex or merely close contact.