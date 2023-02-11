Extracts from 2 wild plants can block Covid-19 virus: Study

"Once we have isolated the active ingredients, we plan to further test for their safety and for their long-range potential as medicines against Covid-19," Quave said in the study published in Scientific Reports journal.



Given that Covid-19 is a newly emerged disease, the researchers took a broader approach. They devised a method to rapidly test more than 1,800 extracts and 18 compounds from the Quave Natural Product Library for activity against SARS-CoV-2.



"We've shown that our natural products library is a powerful tool to help search for potential therapeutics for an emerging disease," said Caitlin Risener, a PhD candidate in Emory's Molecular and Systems Pharmacology graduate programme.



Additional experiments showed that the protective power of the plant extracts worked across four variants of SARS-CoV-2: Alpha, theta, delta and gamma.



"Our results set the stage for the future use of natural product libraries to find new tools or therapies against infectious diseases," Quave said.