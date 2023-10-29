Eye care services at DH Ganderbal hit due to non availability of ophthalmologist

Official sources said that several eye surgeries mostly of cataract have been deferred at district hospital Ganderbal for the past over four months as the lone ophthalmologist consultant was transferred leaving the patients to fend for themselves. " Non-availability of an ophthalmologist is forcing patients to travel to Srinagar hospitals and private clinics for treatment and many poor patients are unable to afford surgeries at private clinics. They have been waiting to avail the services of a consultant,” FarooqGanderbali, a social activist said. "I made several visits to the hospital but returned dejected each time. The doctor was transferred to some other hospital around four months ago and the authorities should have sent a replacement to fill the vacancy," Abdul Rashid, a resident said.

Meanwhile a radiologist posted at district hospital Ganderbal has also been transferred a few days before and so far no replacement has been made causing concern among the people.