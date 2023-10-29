Eye care services at DH Ganderbal hit due to non availability of ophthalmologist

Ganderbal, Oct 29: The Ophthalmology Department at the district hospital Ganderbal has been almost non functional due to the non availability of any specialist ophthalmologist.
The non availability of any eye specialist has created a void in essential eye care services in Ganderbal, leaving patients in distress. Locals told Greater Kashmir that the non availability of any ophthalmologist has hindered the smooth functioning of the ophthalmology department, causing a backlog of pending work and impacting the overall patient care.
Locals complained that they have to move to Srinagar or private clinics for eye treatment and most of the patients are unable to afford the treatment at private clinics leaving them in distress.
Official sources said that several eye surgeries mostly of cataract have been deferred at district hospital Ganderbal for the past over four months as the lone ophthalmologist consultant was transferred leaving the patients to fend for themselves. " Non-availability of an ophthalmologist is forcing patients to travel to Srinagar hospitals and private clinics for treatment and many poor patients are unable to afford surgeries at private clinics. They have been waiting to avail the services of a consultant,” FarooqGanderbali, a social activist said. "I made several visits to the hospital but returned dejected each time. The doctor was transferred to some other hospital around four months ago and the authorities should have sent a replacement to fill the vacancy," Abdul Rashid, a resident said.
Meanwhile a radiologist posted at district hospital Ganderbal has also been transferred a few days before and so far no replacement has been made causing concern among the people.
Incharge Medical Superintendent, District hospital GanderbalDrNighat told Greater Kashmir that the district hospital has been without any eye specialist for the last several months, adding that they have already informed the higher authorities in this regard. “The ophthalmologist was transferred a few months back, due to which the eye care services are unavailable as of now. The higher authorities were communicated about the issue and they have assured to address it," DrNighat said. She further said that they are planning to hold an eye care camp where the patients in urgent need will be provided treatment by the eye specialist at trauma hospital Kangan.