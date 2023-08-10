‘EYE-FLU’ | 4300 confirmed cases in 2 weeks in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least 4300 cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, have been confirmed from various parts of Kashmir in the past two weeks.

Eye specialists have advised that the infection is usually self-limiting and avoiding close contact with infected people could help stop the spread.

The data from Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) reveals that 4352 people with conjunctivitis had been provided treatment at various district level health facilities.

The figures suggest that Anantnag and Baramulla districts were the worst affected, with 781 and 785 cases.

The two districts have full-fledged ophthalmology departments in the GMCs located at the district headquarters.

District Srinagar had 625 cases of eye flu recorded at DHSK managed health facilities.

A health official said that the data from Srinagar might be an understatement, as it does not include figures from GMC Srinagar and other hospitals.

District Pulwama also had 627 cases, while Shopian had 511 cases in the past two weeks.

All other districts of Kashmir and Jammu division have also borne the brunt of conjunctivitis.