Eye Flu in Rajouri | 30% patients detected with viral infection

Rajouri, Aug 1: Thirty percent patients who visited the Ophthalmology Out Patient Department (OPD) for examination on Tuesday were detected with viral infection conjunctivitis which is on rise due to humid conditions.
Conjunctivitis is a viral infection of eyes in which white portion of eye becomes pink or red in colour and leads to pain in eyes, white mucus discharge from eyes, intermittent headache, itchy or scarthy eyes, crusting of eye lids and rashes some times.
The cases of this viral infection are on rise for last couple of weeks with medical experts considering humid conditions for prolonged period as a reason for this.
Consultant Ophthalmology in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Rajeev Sharma on being contacted told Greater Kashmir that like some other parts of J&K, Conjunctivitis is on rise in Rajouri district also.
He stated that on Tuesday, the routine OPD was around 100 in Associated Hospital of GMC Rajouri where around 30 percent patients were detected with this infection.
“I think around 30 percent patients who were examined in OPD on Tuesday were having Conjunctivitis which is a huge number as earlier hardly one or two patients used to be infected with this viral infection," Dr Sharma said.
He termed high humid conditions in environment as a reason for this. He stated that rise in viral infection is purely nature but there is a need for people to maintain precautions.
Regarding precautions, Dr Sharma said, people should ensure that any infected person maintains isolation so as to check spread of virus.