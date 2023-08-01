Eye Flu in Rajouri | 30% patients detected with viral infection

Consultant Ophthalmology in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Rajeev Sharma on being contacted told Greater Kashmir that like some other parts of J&K, Conjunctivitis is on rise in Rajouri district also.

He stated that on Tuesday, the routine OPD was around 100 in Associated Hospital of GMC Rajouri where around 30 percent patients were detected with this infection.

“I think around 30 percent patients who were examined in OPD on Tuesday were having Conjunctivitis which is a huge number as earlier hardly one or two patients used to be infected with this viral infection," Dr Sharma said.