Families of 5 lakh women to get golden cards

Srinagar: Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme would cover five lakh women and their families who are associated with self-help groups of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) to pace up 100 percent saturation in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the scheme was emerging as a ray of hope for poor families who could not afford health treatment at prestigious and well-known medical institutes in the country.
Chief Executive Officer Ayushman Bharat, Ayushi Sudan emphasised the need for IEC activities and directed the concerned to create mass awareness among the people so that more and more people get registered for the SEHAT scheme.
She urged the officers to ensure that no one was left without a golden card during the special drives so that they were entitled to the benefits of the golden card.
Sudan said that the department would continue to organise special drives till every citizen was covered under this scheme.
About the roping in of JKRLM, she said that these workers had set out for an entrepreneurship journey, and the health of their families needed to be taken care of under the scheme.
To provide the much-needed relief to the people of J&K, the SEHAT scheme was launched in convergence with AB-PMJAY by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in J&K provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at empanelled hospitals.
The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days of post-hospitalisation expenses including diagnostics and medicines.
Under the initiative of ‘Gaon Gaon Ayushman’, the State Health Agency (SHA) has also started to reach out to even the last villages, which remain cut from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions, to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.
To ensure hassle-free registration of all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, the State Health Agency has set up a network of more than 8000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in J&K.
The Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) centres are also being stationed in villages for ensuring 100 percent registration and awareness activities at the grassroots level in association with PRIs and ASHA workers.
Recently, AB-PMJAY State Health Agency organised a special week-long drive for Mandi traders in Srinagar and Jammu for registration and generation of golden cards.