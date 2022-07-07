Families of 5 lakh women to get golden cards

Chief Executive Officer Ayushman Bharat, Ayushi Sudan emphasised the need for IEC activities and directed the concerned to create mass awareness among the people so that more and more people get registered for the SEHAT scheme.

She urged the officers to ensure that no one was left without a golden card during the special drives so that they were entitled to the benefits of the golden card.

Sudan said that the department would continue to organise special drives till every citizen was covered under this scheme.

About the roping in of JKRLM, she said that these workers had set out for an entrepreneurship journey, and the health of their families needed to be taken care of under the scheme.