Family alleges replacing of baby boy with girl at SKIMS Bemina

Srinagar: A family has accused the SKIMS Bemina authorities here of replacing a new born baby boy with a baby girl. However, the hospital authorities refuted the allegation.

"My wife delivered a baby 12 days ago at health centre. Due to his deteriorating health conditions, I was not allowed to visit him as the boy as per hospital authorities was put on ventilator", husband of the woman told local news agency KNS.

"The doctors at the time of delivery said both lady and newborn boy are stable. But both of them have to stay at hospital for few days under observation of doctors", he said. "I had been asked to bring clothes for my son which I did. However, yesterday evening, I was given the body of a baby girl wrapped in a shroud which left us shell shocked" he said.