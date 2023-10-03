Fatty liver may up risk of personality disorders by 3 times: Study

London: People with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are around three times more likely to have a personality disorder than those without the disease, a new study has revealed.

NAFLD is a global health problem and multi-faceted disease, with the main risk factors being obesity and insulin resistance.

Whilst in its early stages there may be few symptoms, the disease can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure in at-risk individuals such as diabetics.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the UK call for NAFLD patients to be screened for personality disorders.

If identified, these mental health disorders should be treated before the patients begin trying to control their diet and exercise more, they said.