Female patients forced to travel to District Hospital Poonch in absence of gynecologist at SDH Mandi

Locals of the area said that the sub-district hospital Mandi, which caters to more than one lakh people of the tehsil, is having a post of a female gynecologist which however is lying vacant for more than one year.

The locals of the area further said that earlier a doctor from Saujiyan hospital was posted in Mandi hospital but attachments were canceled later and now the post is lying vacant and the entire gynecologist ward of the hospital remains deserted.