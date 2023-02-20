Female patients forced to travel to District Hospital Poonch in absence of gynecologist at SDH Mandi

Mandi, Feb 20: Female patients, especially the pregnant women living in different villages of Mandi tehsil, are left with no other option than to visit Poonch district hospital as the post of a gynecologist has been lying vacant in sub-district hospital Mandi for over a year.
Locals of the area said that the sub-district hospital Mandi, which caters to more than one lakh people of the tehsil, is having a post of a female gynecologist which however is lying vacant for more than one year.
The locals of the area further said that earlier a doctor from Saujiyan hospital was posted in Mandi hospital but attachments were canceled later and now the post is lying vacant and the entire gynecologist ward of the hospital remains deserted.
Local residents further said that women patients and especially pregnant ladies have to go to district hospital Poonch to avail medical facilities of gynaecology.
A patient, Shabnam Akhtar, who belongs to a poor household and gave birth to a child four months ago, said, “ In the pregnant condition we have to travel over fifty kilometers to get treatment in Poonch hospital.”
Another woman, Shahida Begum said that a pregnant woman needs a doctor’s examination once or twice a week for which a patient has to spend over two thousand rupees to visit Poonch hospital.
The government should post the gynecology doctor at the SDH Mandi without any delay to medically facilitate pregnant patients and the doctor posted in PHC Saujiyan should also be attached in Mandi SDH.
On being contacted, Block Medical Officer Mandi, Nusrat un Nisa Bhatti, said that communication has been sent to higher authorities in this regard for the posting of a gynecologist in the hospital.
BMO, while confirming that the lone post of doctor is vacant in the hospital, expressed hope that a doctor will be posted soon.