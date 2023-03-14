Few ticket counters result in long queues at GMC Baramulla hospital

The patients from far-flung areas who visit the hospital for specialised treatment are worst affected and sometimes some of the patients owing to huge rush are forced to return back without getting an appointment with the doctor.

Ali Muhammad, a resident of Lachipora Uri, while sharing his experience said that he has been visiting the associate hospital GMC Baramulla for the last two weeks. He said since he suffers from a heart ailment, he can avail the specialized treatment only at GMC Baramulla. However, the massive rush at the hospital has been a painful experience for him as standing in a long queue for hours is causing him mental anguish.