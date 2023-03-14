Few ticket counters result in long queues at GMC Baramulla hospital

Baramulla, March 14: The patients at the associate hospital Government Medical College Baramulla are aghast over the availability of only a few ticket counters. The huge rush and long queue of patients is forcing most of the patients to return back without availing health services.
Most of the patients visiting the associate hospital GMC Baramulla complained that ever since the hospital switched to online ticketing and declared the prescription valid for a single visit only, the patient rush at the ticket counters has increased manifold.
“Waiting for hours in a queue is extremely painful for the sick patients,” said Muhammad Jamal, a patient from Gantmulla Baramulla. “Sometimes patients faint here while standing in long queues,” added Jamal.
The patients from far-flung areas who visit the hospital for specialised treatment are worst affected and sometimes some of the patients owing to huge rush are forced to return back without getting an appointment with the doctor.
Ali Muhammad, a resident of Lachipora Uri, while sharing his experience said that he has been visiting the associate hospital GMC Baramulla for the last two weeks. He said since he suffers from a heart ailment, he can avail the specialized treatment only at GMC Baramulla. However, the massive rush at the hospital has been a painful experience for him as standing in a long queue for hours is causing him mental anguish.
“From a border village to GMC Baramulla, the journey is already hectic. The authorities must come with some solution so that patients are not subjected to hardships,” said Ali Muhammad.
The patient rush at associate hospital GMC Baramulla has increased immensely after the hospital was shifted to a new location a few years back. The hospital caters to patients even from other districts of north Kashmir which include Bandipora and Kupwara.
The hospital has four counters at present, which is insufficient for a health institution where thousands of patients visit each day. Besides, if a patient seeks a second- time appointment with the doctor, he has to again seek a new prescription online which is time consuming and takes a toll on the health of patients.
When contacted, the Medical Superintendent of associate hospital GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, said that the hospital administration is planning to relocate the ticket counters outside the hospital building which will streamline the patient rush.
“The relocation of the ticket counters is on cards. The counters will be increased and definitely it will streamline the patient rush,” said MS associate GMC Baramulla.