First batch of AIIMS Jammu from June 1, OPD to start immediately

While appreciating the progress made during the brief period since Shakti Gupta took over as the Director of AIIMS Jammu, Singh suggested that in order to develop an exclusive identity for the institution, the focus should be on futuristic areas like Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AIIMS could be a pioneer in North India in developing AI-based healthcare infrastructure.

Asserting that AI and Digital Medicine are critical for the future of healthcare, the Minister said, "Tele-medicine and robotic surgery have already taken over in a big way and the indispensable utility of these new options was realised during the pandemic times."

The minister also announced that AIIMS Jammu will function in close collaboration with CSIR-IIIM, Jammu.

An MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister, between AIIMS Jammu Director Shakti Gupta and CSIR-IIIM Jammu Director D Srinivasa Reddy on behalf of the two institutions.