Five fresh COVID deaths, 4175 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 29: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded a single-day spike of 4175 new COVID-19 cases- 2812 in Kashmir and 1363 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 428260 while the death toll jumped to 4,652-2,381 in Kashmir and 2,271 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 381389 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 7107 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 42219-10656 in Jammu and 31563 in Kashmir.