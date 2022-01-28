Five fresh COVID deaths, 4,354 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 28: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 4354 new COVID-19 cases- 2914 in Kashmir and 1440 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir and three in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 424085 while the death toll jumped to 4,647-2,379 in Kashmir and 2,268 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 374282 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 5850 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 45156-11110 in Jammu and 34046 in Kashmir.