Five new deaths, 1,966 fresh cases in J&K as COVID resurges

Srinagar, Jan 13: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a steep spike in COVID-19 cases reporting 1966 new cases- 1077 in Kashmir and 889 in Jammu-even as two new deaths in Jammu division and three in Kashmir were reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 350167 while the death toll jumped to 4,552-2,339 in Kashmir and 2,213 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,37,683 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 271 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 7932-Jammu and 4082 in Jammu and 3850 in Kashmir.