Fortis hospital conducts largest 3D printed hip implant in India

The three failed hip replacement surgeries left very little bone support for the new, readily available hip implant. The hip prosthesis was lying loose in the pelvis and the patient was not even able to sleep because of the pain due to constant irritation of the surrounding muscles around the implant.



Hanifa was wheelchair-bound and could barely go to the washroom with the support of a walker. Her leg became short by 6 cm because of the damage to the pelvic bone.



The doctors at Fortis conducted several tests. After two weeks of intense deliberations, the team was fully satisfied and confident about the prototype prosthesis. The final prosthesis came after 15 days with all certifications and quality checks.



The challenging surgery took almost seven hours as the doctors negotiated safely through the old scar tissue and preserved all the important nerves, vessels, urinary bladder and other important pelvic organs.



"This is the first time that such a large 3D printed customised implant has been used for a hip surgery in India. Such cases are very rare and complicated. We had to do a meticulous dissection of the important vessels and nerves supplying the limb as they were very close to old prosthesis and embedded in the scar tissue of the previous surgery," Subhash Jangid, Director and Unit Head, Bone and Joint Institute, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said in a statement.