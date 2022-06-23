Fortis treats Parkinson’s disease patients through deep brain stimulation

Srinagar: A 64-year-old patient was facing a distressing time as he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and exhibited symptoms such as trembling of hands, arms, head, difficulty in speaking, stiffness of limbs and impaired coordination.

He had become non-responsive to medicines and his symptoms had been progressing, while severely hampering his mental and physical health.

Unable to bear the discomfort, the patient approached Dr Anupam Jindal, Additional Director, Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, recently. The Neuro-Modulation Team at Fortis Mohali comprising Dr Anupam Jindal; Dr Nishit Sawal; Consultant, Neurology; and Dr Vivek Gupta, Additional Director, Interventional Neuroradiology; discussed the patient’s case thoroughly and subsequently performed Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery.