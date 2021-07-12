Foundation ceremony of 'Healthy Heart Centre' at Hawl, Pulwama tomorrow

Srinagar, July 12: Gauri Kaul Foundation led by prominent cardiologist, Dr Upendra Kaul under the aegis of Gauri Healthy Heart Project will be laying the foundation stone of Prasad Joo Khan Memorial Healthy Heart Centre at village Hawl in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The foundation stone laying ceremony would be done by late Prasad Joo Khan’s son, Prem Nath Kaul.

The centre is named after Prasad Joo Khan who was born in 1890 in village Hawl , Tehsil Pulwama then district Anantnag.