Foundation ceremony of 'Healthy Heart Centre' at Hawl, Pulwama tomorrow

Srinagar, July 12: Gauri Kaul Foundation led by prominent cardiologist, Dr Upendra Kaul under the aegis of Gauri Healthy Heart Project will be laying the foundation stone of Prasad Joo Khan Memorial Healthy Heart Centre at village Hawl in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
The foundation stone laying ceremony would be done by late Prasad Joo Khan’s son, Prem Nath Kaul.
The centre is named after Prasad Joo Khan who was born in 1890 in village Hawl , Tehsil Pulwama then district Anantnag.
As per a handout, Prasad ran a general store for several years in village Shirmal but was very good in reading and writing Urdu and Persian and was deeply religious and hospitable.
Apart from Founder Director of Gauri Kaul Foundation, Dr Upendra Kaul, the Chief Guest at the function will be Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary. The guests of honour will be Raqib Ahmad Ghanai, Tehsildar Rajpora and Dr Javed Ahmad Bhat, BMO, Rajpora.
The Gauri Kaul Foundation has acquired a small area of land belonging to Prof Upendra Kaul who belongs to this village on the main Mughal Road for making the Prasad Joo Khan Memorial Healthy Heart Centre which will have a Tele-medicine facility.
The construction work will be completed by the end of this year. It would be linked to the Community Health Centre, Rajpora.
The smart hospital is said to have the required facilities to care for patients who need urgent attention and is very close to the village.
The tele medicine centre would eventually connect to other villages of Pulwama district and districts of Shopian and Kulgam.
Gauri Kaul Foundation will be running and operating this facility, with the help of people of the village. Village Hawl is about 45 kms away from the city of Srinagar on the Mughal Road which comes after the village Nikas.
Hawl is followed by major villages Gabarpora and Mughalpora the last villages of district Pulwama and then Keegam , Tukur , Shirmal, Arhama in district Shopian.