J&K reports highest single-day spike of 3251 cases, four fresh deaths

Srinagar, Jan 13: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded a single day spike of 3251 new COVID-19 cases- 2122 in Kashmir and 1129 in Jammu-even as two new deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 355874 while the death toll jumped to 4,561-2,343 in Kashmir and 2,218 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,38,453 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 390 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 12,860-Jammu and 5690 in Jammu and 7170 in Kashmir.