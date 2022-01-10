Health

Four fresh deaths, 706 new cases in J&K as COVID surges again

Active cases surge to 4024 in J&K- 2283 in Kashmir and 1741 in Jammu.
A man looks on as a health worker prepares a COVID-19 'booster' vaccine dose on the inaugural day of the fresh vaccination drive in Srinagar on Monday January 10, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 10: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 706 new COVID-19 cases- 345 in Kashmir and 361 in Jammu-even as three new deaths have been reported in Jammu division and one in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has risen to 3,45,358 while the death toll jumped to 4,544-2,335 in Kashmir and 2,209 in Jammu, officials said.

A total of 3,36,790 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 209 in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 4024 active cases in J&K- 2283 in Kashmir and 1741 in Jammu.

