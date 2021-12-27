Free Covid-19 vaccination camp held at Aryans

Srinagar: A free Covid-19 vaccination camp was organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Chandigarh in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab at Aryans Campus.
According to a press note, the camp was held in view of surging cases as also after Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variant of Corona Virus, the Omicron variant is gaining momentum.
In this vaccination camp, first and second dose was administered to around 50 persons belonging to 18 and above age group including students, teaching and non teaching staff along with people from nearby region.
The Paramedical team including Ramanjeet Singh Multipurpose Health Worker; Amandeep Kaur, Lab Technician from Community Health Center, Kallomajra were present in the camp.
Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group while appreciating the initiatives of health department said that once again entire world is recording a steep spike in Covid-19 cases amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and to protect oneself from the virus, vaccination is important.
It is now the social responsibility of every individual to reach at camps and help the administration in preventing this wave of the pandemic, added Kataria.