Free Covid-19 vaccination camp held at Aryans

Srinagar: A free Covid-19 vaccination camp was organised by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Chandigarh in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab at Aryans Campus.

According to a press note, the camp was held in view of surging cases as also after Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variant of Corona Virus, the Omicron variant is gaining momentum.