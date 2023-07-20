Free eye check up camp at J&K Police Public School Bemina today

Srinagar: Guide The Professionals in collaboration with ACG Eye Hospitals and JK Police Public School Bemina will conduct free eye check up today.

“We are excited to announce that we are organising a Free Eye checkup camp in collaboration with JK Police Public School, with the generous support of ACG Eye Hospitals in JK Police Public School, Bemina, Srinagar.

We will offer complimentary eye checkups to the students associated with JK Police Public School on July 21 at from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.at JK Police Public School, Bemina,” the organisers said.