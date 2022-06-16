Free health camp held at KU's South Campus

Dr Khanday highlighted the importance of holding such events and expressed his gratitude to the visiting team of doctors.

He also extended his gratitude to Principal GMC Anantnag for his support in facilitating the medical camp.

Senior dental surgeon, Dr Aadil Wani from GMC Anantnag, introduced the visiting team and impressed upon the importance of healthcare awareness among the people.

At the end of the inaugural session, Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, Convener Health Center, led the doctors' team to the health camp venue, where a huge number of students and employees got examined by the specialist doctors.