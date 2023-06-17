Free health check up camp held

Srinagar: The team of officers and doctors of 28 Bn CRPF on Saturday organised a free health camp for checkups for diabetes and blood pressure.

The team reached out to the people of Srinagar at CTO BSNL office, Lal Chowk here. The camp was inaugurated by Commandant 28th Battalion CRPF Rajesh Sankhla in the presence of General Manager BSNL M G Mufti, Deputy Commandant Mukesh Yadav, Dr. Suneem Ahmad Khan, Assistant Commandants Amit Kumar Yadav, Ajay Pal and Rohatash Kumar.

During this camp, free medicines to the needy were also distributed. A large number of local people, including old aged persons and women turned up and benefited from this camp.