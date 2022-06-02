Free medical aid camp held at Syedpora Hamchi

Srinagar: An outreach NCD camp was organised by Ayush Health and Wellness Centre, Syedpora Hamchi under Ayushman Bharat programme Directorate of Ayush, UT of Jammu and Kashmi at Syedpora Hamchi area of Srinagar.

According to a press note, in this camp more than 300 patients were benefited and simultaneously many were screened for Diabetes and Hypertension.

Those found diabetic and hypertensive were counselled and treated with appropriate medicines. The people were made aware of the importance of yoga in prevention of such non communicable diseases which are on rise from last one decade.