Free medical aid camp held at Syedpora Hamchi

Srinagar: An outreach NCD camp was organised by Ayush Health and Wellness Centre, Syedpora Hamchi under Ayushman Bharat programme Directorate of Ayush, UT of Jammu and Kashmi at Syedpora Hamchi area of Srinagar.
According to a press note, in this camp more than 300 patients were benefited and simultaneously many were screened for Diabetes and Hypertension.
Those found diabetic and hypertensive were counselled and treated with appropriate medicines. The people were made aware of the importance of yoga in prevention of such non communicable diseases which are on rise from last one decade.
In this camp Dr Asif Kundangar and Dr Qurat ul Ain threw light on the prevalence of NCDs and their prevention with Ayush interventions and persuaded the masses to inculcate healthy eating habits and to avoid sedentary life style. This effort was appreciated by local people and they demanded to conduct such camps off and on. “We are thankful to Himalaya Herbal Healthcare Zandra Division for lending their support,” a press note said.