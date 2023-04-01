Free medical  camp held at Patnitop

Ramban, Apr 1: Under the Civic Action Programme (CAP), district police Ramban in collaboration with Ankur Maitrika Hospital Jammu organised a two days free medical camp at Patnitop on Saturday.
According to police two days specialized free Medical Camp was organised by the district Police at Patnitop under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) in collaboration with Ankur Maitrika Hospital Jammu to facilitate patients with specialized treatment by the renowned Neurologist, Dr Sushil Razdan and galaxy of specialist doctors which included inter alia Dr K K Pandita, Dr Rajni Razdan, Dr Rahul Sudan and Dr Manmeet Singh.
During the inaugural functions’ Mohita Sharma, Addl SP, Gourav Mahajan, DSP Vikar Butt, and other senior officers welcomed neurologist Dr. Sushil Razdan, noted Gynecologist Dr. Rajni Razdan and others.
While speaking on the occasion, SSP Ramban appreciated the Police for organizing a grand medical camp that would help the patients in getting treatment at their doorstep in Patnitop.
SSP further said that it is not possible for everyone to reach these specialist doctors in cities frequently and requested the people of district Ramban to avail the benefit from the free medical camp.
The medical camp received an overwhelming response across Ramban district and other districts and around 250 patients got free medical consultations from specialist doctors.
Free Neuro-medicines were also provided to the patients during the medical camp.