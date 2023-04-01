Free medical  camp held at Patnitop

According to police two days specialized free Medical Camp was organised by the district Police at Patnitop under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) in collaboration with Ankur Maitrika Hospital Jammu to facilitate patients with specialized treatment by the renowned Neurologist, Dr Sushil Razdan and galaxy of specialist doctors which included inter alia Dr K K Pandita, Dr Rajni Razdan, Dr Rahul Sudan and Dr Manmeet Singh.

During the inaugural functions’ Mohita Sharma, Addl SP, Gourav Mahajan, DSP Vikar Butt, and other senior officers welcomed neurologist Dr. Sushil Razdan, noted Gynecologist Dr. Rajni Razdan and others.