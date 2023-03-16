Free medical, drug de-addiction camp organised in Handwara

Handwara: Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme organised a free medical cum drug de-addiction awareness programme at Langate in collaboration with District Hospital Handwara.

A team of doctors from different specialties offered consultation to around 620 persons. The main aim of the medical camp was to provide access to medical check-ups and to generate awareness about drug addiction.

The attending persons were briefed about drug addiction, its harmful effects on health and ways to treat the addiction. They were also made aware about early signs and symptoms of drug addiction and the measures which could be life saving for severe addicts. The visiting patients also availed the free medical check-up being rendered by the team of doctors.