Gauri Kaul Foundation hosts annual meet

New Delhi: The Gauri Kaul Foundation (GKF), a non-profit organisation devoted to enhancing healthcare and promoting wellness, hosted its annual meeting at the India International Centre, New Delhi on Sunday.

According to a press release, the meeting brought together GKF’s trustees, founder director, directors, and team to review the previous year’s accomplishments and discuss future plans.

The annual meeting commenced with a warm greeting from GKF’s founder director, Prof Upendra Kaul, who highlighted the organization’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities.

He also recognised the progress made in the past year toward achieving this goal despite facing significant challenges. “Our team’s resilience and dedication to our mission enabled us to overcome them and provide quality healthcare services to those who need them most,” Prof Kaul said.