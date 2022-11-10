GDC Srinagar holds dental education programme

Srinagar: A Continuing Dental Education programme (CDE) was held on 8 November in the auditorium of Govt Dental College (GDC) & Hospital, Srinagar . The topic for the said CDE event was, “Guided Treatment Plan and Restoration in Implantology”.

Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Deshpande, implantologist Lilawati Hospital, Mumbai, Dr. Hemal K. Shah, Shrikant Sarkar and Dharmendra Chauhan from Mumbai were the guest speakers/demonstrators for the said CDE event.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean Govt Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar gave the introductory speech and emphasised about the importance of holding such CDE events on a regular basis in order to update the dental professionals about the latest advancements in the field of dentistry.

Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, HOD Dental Materials and Medical Superintendent of Govt Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, welcomed the guest speakers and the doctors of the institution who participated in the said academic event. The event was organised by the Clinical Society Meet/PGRP Committee of the institution.

The event was attended by all the faculty members, UG/PG dental professionals, house surgeons, interns and dental mechanics/technicians of the institution. The event was very informative and helped the dental professionals to update themselves about the latest advancement and research work undergoing in the field of dentistry in general and implantology in particular throughout the globe.

Dr. Asim Farooq Shah, Assistant Professor and HOD Public Health Dentistry, GDC&H, Sgr, conducted the deliberations of the proceedings for the said event.

After the conclusion of the programme, the guest speakers were honored and felicitated by the Principal/Dean of the institution and all the participants of the said academic event were presented with certificate of participation with 6 CDE points accorded by the JK State Dental Council. Dr. Altaf Hussain Malik, Consultant, GDC&H, Sgr, presented the vote of thanks for the said event.