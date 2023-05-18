General surgeries resume at SDH Mendhar after years of hiatus

Mendhar: The process of conducting general surgeries has been started in Sub-district Hospital Mendhar after almost a decade with people of the border subdivision considering it as a landmark development.

The residents called for the permanent posting of an anesthetist to conduct surgeries on a regular basis at the hospital.

The sub-district hospital Mendhar is the only main government hospital in the Mendhar sub-division that caters to the healthcare needs of over one and a half lakh population including dozens of villages located along the Line of Control.

Equipped with fully functional operation theatres, no surgeries were conducted in the hospital in the last around one decade as an anesthetist was not posted in the hospital, and repeated demands put forth found no takers.