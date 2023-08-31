Giving phone to babies could delay their speech, problem-solving skills: DAK

Srinagar, Aug 31: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said handing over mobile phone to your babies could lead to delay in their development.

“The more time babies spend on smartphones, the more likely they are to have developmental delay,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said parents hand over phones to children to calm them. Also, it allows parents to get other tasks done like cooking, cleaning and washing.

“Letting your baby play with a phone may seem like a simple way to keep them occupied, but it could affect their development,” he said.

“According to a new study published on August 21 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Paediatrics, babies who spent more time on phones at age one year were more likely to have delays in speech and problem-solving skills,” said Dr Hassan.