Global Covid-19 caseload tops 181.3mn

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,279,331 cases.



The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,448,402), France (5,832,490), Turkey (5,414,310), Russia (5,408,744), the UK (4,771,289), Argentina (4,423,636), Italy (4,258,456), Colombia (4,187,194), Spain (3,792,642), Germany (3,734,830) and Iran (3,180,092), the CSSE figures showed.



In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 514,092 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (396,730), Mexico (232,564), Peru (191,899), Russia (131,671), the UK (128,367), Italy (127,500), France (111,174) and Colombia (105,326).