Global Covid caseload tops 513 million

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 81,320,794 and 993,571, respectively, according to the CSSE.



India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,072,176.



The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,433,042), France (28,786,413), Germany (24,798,067), the UK (22,213,947), Russia (17,909,924), South Korea (17,237,878), Italy (16,409,183), Turkey (15,030,321), Spain (11,833,457) and Vietnam (10,644,700).

