GMC Anantnag lacks radiotherapy facility, cancer patients suffer

Yousuf was to be administered around 25 radiotherapy fractions, and in absence of the radiation equipments at GMC, Anantnag, Ismail had to take his father to SKIMS well-nigh on a daily basis for more than four weeks.

"It was an arduous task to get to Srinagar during the peak of ferocious second wave of coronavirus ", said Ismail, who works as a teacher in a local private school.

He said that the travel ballooned the cost of the treatment.

"It would have been much easier and less expensive for us, had the treatment been available at GMC Anantnag", said Ismail.

The Department of Oncology has been operating at the GMC Anantnag since its inception in 2019.