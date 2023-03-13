GMC Anantnag mal-administration | Govt appoints inquiry officer

Srinagar, Mar 13: Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed an inquiry officer to check the reports about the mal-administration in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Anantnag.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Government Medical Colleges, J&K as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding mal-administration in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Anantnag,” reads an order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.
The inquiry officer has been asked to submit the report within three weeks.
Principal, GMC Anantnag, Dr Syed Tariq Qureshi told Greater Kashmir that this is a welcome step. “I appreciate that government has started inquiry into it,” he said.
According to the official sources, in 2019, government had released an amount of Rs 60 crores for the development of hospital.
“The amount was used in a year. Even the tendering of different projects was not done,” he said.
GMC, Anantnag was initially a sub-district hospital. Government Medical College, Anantnag was one among the Five Medical Colleges announced in February, 2014 by the then Union Health Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad under Centrally Sponsored Scheme –Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with existing referral /Dist Hospitals at a sanctioned cost of Rs 189.00 crore.
It was on January 15, 2016 when the Technical Evaluation Committee of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI convened its first meeting and approved the establishment of five Medical Colleges on June 5, 2017 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir including Government Medical College, Anantnag.