GMC Anantnag mal-administration | Govt appoints inquiry officer

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Government Medical Colleges, J&K as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding mal-administration in Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Anantnag,” reads an order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.

The inquiry officer has been asked to submit the report within three weeks.

Principal, GMC Anantnag, Dr Syed Tariq Qureshi told Greater Kashmir that this is a welcome step. “I appreciate that government has started inquiry into it,” he said.