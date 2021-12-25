GMC Anantnag to operate from main campus from Monday

“We have completed work on the five blocks and will be handing those over to the GMC Anantnag authorities,” JKPCC General Manager Showkat Ahmad said.

Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi told Greater Kashmir that they would take over the blocks in a phased manner.

“We will start shifting the college from Monday. Initially, we will take over the administrative block consisting of the administrative section, planning section, and community center. Following that we will also shift the library and hostel blocks,” he said.

Dr Qureshi said that the classes of the 3rd Prof (6th and 7th semester) would be held in the main campus once their ongoing exams are over.