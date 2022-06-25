GMC Anantnag without MRI facility

Anantnag: The patients in south Kashmir's Anantnag district are facing hardships due to the non-availability of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility in the region.

The Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag is bereft of a crucial MRI facility, forcing the patients to visit private diagnostic centers in Srinagar.

“I had to pay a hefty amount to a private clinic after the doctors advised me to perform an MRI scan,” said Javed Ahmad, a patient from Anantnag.